Following the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality, the Internet piled onto Chair Ajit Pai for many reasons, including his ridiculous PSA in which he wore a Santa suit and waved a light saber. A guy who knows a few things about light sabers, Mark Hamill, took umbrage on Twitter while calling Pai “profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber.” He added that a “Jedi acts selflessly for the common man — NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations.”
Conservative Congressman Ted Cruz (R-TX), who apparently does not realize that porn videos like the one favorited by his Twitter account in September may no longer exist without net neutrality, took it upon himself to respond to Hamill. Actually, he did more than respond. Cruz attempted to lecture Hamill (while insulting his intelligence and misspelling his name) on how important it is to “reject the dark side” while arguing that the evil Darth Vader would support continued government regulation of the Internet.
“W/ “net neutrality” the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet.”
“It’s funny because no part of what you just said is right.”
Net Neutrality doesn’t regulate what’s on the internet. It forces internet providers to NOT regulate what’s on the internet they provide. Ted’s explanation is literally the opposite of the truth.
They removed the classification of the internet as a utility. Like electricity or water. Removing the right to have and use equally and fair. Businesses included. The internet is no longer a free market. It is owned by your ISP. Monopoly charging you, me, and business. Adding a middle man that didn’t exist before. Charging consumers and merchant on both ends of a online transaction.
only a Republican could spin less freedom as more freedom
