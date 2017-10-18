At one point during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ volatile round of testimony with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Ben Sassee (R-Nebraska) apologized for some “drama” on his side of the dais. “Sorry to have added to the drama and distracted you for a minute,” he said. “I wasn’t paying enough attention there that I dumped a Dr Pepper on Sen. Cruz. So that’s what was distracting us on this side of the dais.” The junior senator’s apparent slight against his colleague was an accident, to be sure, but that didn’t stop Twitter from admonishing one of its more entertaining political users. Cue the Zodiac Killer jokes.

“‘Accidentally,’ @BenSasse?” a reported teased the senator. In response, Sasse said he had “no comment,” but quickly changed course when he and Cruz began playfully bantering with each other on the medium. The Canadian-cum-Texan politican posted a “MEMO TO OFFICE” indicating his Nebraskan counterpart was “now cut off” from partaking in their Dr Pepper fridge.

MEMO TO OFFICE: Please place a picture of @BenSasse above the @drpepper fridge in our lobby. He is now cut off. https://t.co/C9tj5wQ6tD pic.twitter.com/6PH6HCFSoJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 18, 2017

Sasse, meanwhile, jumped on one Twitter user’s joke about “sitting with the son of the guy who killed Kennedy” to re-open the popular “Ted Cruz is the Zodiac killer” meme that plagued the former Republican presidential candidate in 2016. (And, evidently, still does to this day.) “[F]ull disclosure,” he wrote. “[I] was wearing my ‘Lee Harvey Oswald Was Framed’ t-shirt.”