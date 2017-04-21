Finally, Ted Nugent has delivered the inside story of what went down during his Thursday White House visit with Kid Rock and Sarah Palin. It’s about time, Nooge! And even weirder than the fact that Donald Trump invited this clan to visit him — on 4/20, no less — is how the New York Times (!) interviewed Nugent about it, so get ready for some insight. Mainly, the shredder who groped himself at a Trump rally wants everyone to know that he was the voice of reason while someone else wanted to cause mayhem.

Nugent was absolutely thrilled to mention that he spent four hours there by invitation of Palin. Sean Spicer had revealed that this group visit was a way for Trump to show Palin some goodwill after she strenuously endorsed him (and didn’t walk away with a cabinet gig). Nugent reaped the benefits as well with an Oval Office handshake, and he supposedly talked an unidentified person out of performing an immature gesture at the Hillary Clinton portrait:

Mr. Nugent said one member of the group — he wouldn’t say who — asked the three to extend their middle fingers beneath the portrait. “I politely declined,” he said. “Let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”

Does anyone have any inkling about who could have had such an idea?

Nugent then described how overwhelmed he felt when Trump took the group on a tour, which included details about the Lincoln Bedroom:

“It was like a family reunion. None of us expected this. He showed us the bed in the Lincoln Bedroom and explained how that was where the president’s son died. He knew the designer of the chairs. He showed us the bulletproof glass.”

Although Nugent respectfully kept a lid on his chaos-causing tendencies during this visit, you just know he wanted to test that bulletproof glass. He probably went home and had a naked gun-cleaning session while yearning for a second opportunity. Ted Nugent was the classy one of the bunch? Amazing.

