Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On this week’s episode of The Bachelor, 25-year-old finalist Raven Gates from Hoxie, Arkansas, shocked both the world and bachelor Nick Viall when she admitted, shortly after being invited into the Fantasy Suite (a.k.a. “Bonetown”), that she had only ever slept with one other person and had (gasp!!) never experienced an orgasm. Despite Raven’s shocking admission regarding her lack of experience, Nick — whose sexual conquests have, uh, not gone undocumented (without getting into details, literally one of this season’s contestants had already gone to Bonetown with Nick before) — he proceeded into the fantasy suite with her anyway.

While it’s still a mystery whether or not Raven was able to finally learn the elusive ways of the orgasm with Nick’s help, many of us remain skeptical. That’s why one woman, writer April Lavalle even went so far to start a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to raise $60 to buy Raven a Hitachi Magic Wand vibrator.

Please help me buy Raven from 'The Bachelor' a hitachi. https://t.co/S9iL3joYeb — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) February 28, 2017

@ravengates09 WE HAVE RAISED THE FUNDS! — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) March 1, 2017