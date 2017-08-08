‘The Bachelorette’ Revealed Rachel’s Final Choice And Fans Are Not Happy

#Twitter Reactions
Features Writer
08.07.17

ABC

After a season filled with drama, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay handed out her final rose and, well, it was certainly a choice. When faced with a final three of Peter, Eric, and Bryan, fans were almost unanimous in their love of Peter. Between their matching teeth gap and how well he got along with her family, Peter and Rachel seemed like a given.

However, Peter, being a normal human man, was resistant to proposing to a woman that he knew after just a few short weeks. While he claimed to be falling in love with Rachel, he wanted to hold off proposing until he was 100% sure. However, Rachel has made it clear from episode one that she is there for a ring and a husband, not a boyfriend. As devastating as it appeared to be, Peter’s relationship ideas were not enough for her, so ultimately Rachel chose Bryan, the smarmy chiropractor with the Stage 5 Clinger mom. It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation did not take it well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions
TAGSTHE BACHELORETTEtwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 7 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP