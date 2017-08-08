ABC

After a season filled with drama, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay handed out her final rose and, well, it was certainly a choice. When faced with a final three of Peter, Eric, and Bryan, fans were almost unanimous in their love of Peter. Between their matching teeth gap and how well he got along with her family, Peter and Rachel seemed like a given.

However, Peter, being a normal human man, was resistant to proposing to a woman that he knew after just a few short weeks. While he claimed to be falling in love with Rachel, he wanted to hold off proposing until he was 100% sure. However, Rachel has made it clear from episode one that she is there for a ring and a husband, not a boyfriend. As devastating as it appeared to be, Peter’s relationship ideas were not enough for her, so ultimately Rachel chose Bryan, the smarmy chiropractor with the Stage 5 Clinger mom. It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation did not take it well.

can you imagine turning down this full course meal of a man just to settle for a ring? neither can i. 😴#TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/g1eYoJM55P — rachelle. (@rachmontil16) August 8, 2017

#TheBacheloretteFinale I've never been so annoyed with a couple 🙄 she went from a whole 5 star meal to air plane peanuts bye. pic.twitter.com/TJIb2FImx9 — kenz (@mckenziewallac) August 8, 2017

So glad you settled. You could've had your dream man but you chose the ring and the player. Enjoy his mother. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/kfera7uMIq — Haley (@monkeyhank) August 8, 2017

"we're not rushing anything" GIRL NEITHER WAS PETER but you sent his ass home #TheBacheloretteFinale — Sydney Strate (@sydney_strate) August 8, 2017

I'm confused on how you can cry your eyes out for a man and then the next day get engaged to a different man?🤷‍♀️ #TheBacheloretteFinale — Erin Moye (@erin_moye) August 8, 2017

#TheBacheloretteFinale "When did you know?" "After Peter left and I had no other choice" — Money Mindedness (@MoneyMindedness) August 8, 2017

"We're not rushing anything we just wanna wait and build our lives together" THAT'S WHAT PETER WANTED #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/x9Gmey0EbF — shay ✨ (@its_schema) August 8, 2017

When you order it online vs when it comes #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/kyNHgLSFXy — kiki (@remixquits) August 8, 2017