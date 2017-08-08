After a season filled with drama, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay handed out her final rose and, well, it was certainly a choice. When faced with a final three of Peter, Eric, and Bryan, fans were almost unanimous in their love of Peter. Between their matching teeth gap and how well he got along with her family, Peter and Rachel seemed like a given.
However, Peter, being a normal human man, was resistant to proposing to a woman that he knew after just a few short weeks. While he claimed to be falling in love with Rachel, he wanted to hold off proposing until he was 100% sure. However, Rachel has made it clear from episode one that she is there for a ring and a husband, not a boyfriend. As devastating as it appeared to be, Peter’s relationship ideas were not enough for her, so ultimately Rachel chose Bryan, the smarmy chiropractor with the Stage 5 Clinger mom. It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation did not take it well.
