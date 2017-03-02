Getty Image

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t be presenting at the Oscars in 2018 — he’ll be receiving an award when he becomes the first man to win one Best Actor for three different roles: Luke Hobbs in The Fate of the Furious, Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch, and Not-Robin Williams in Jumanji. Congratulations!

But that’s next year. This year, the wrestler-turned-Scorpion King-turned-actor had to settle for sitting in the audience, like a common John Cena, while Casey Affleck took home the gold. At least The Rock had a good seat, as seen in the instantly iconic photo of the shocked reactions to the Best Picture debacle, in which La La Land was mistakenly awarded the Oscar over Moonlight. In fact, he was so close, he considered jumping onto the stage.