Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Friday, news broke that Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had plead guilty to lying to the FBI, and has now reportedly promised his full cooperation to testify that then-candidate Trump “directed him to make contact with the Russians.” Coincidentally, The View happened to be in mid-taping when the bombshell dropped, which made for a bit of great television. The ladies were just coming back from a commercial break when a staffer rushed out and handed a card to Joy Behar with breaking news.

“Oh my God,” Behar exclaimed. “ABC News Brian Ross is reporting, Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team, and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians,” she read, her voice growing more excited as she went along, to thunderous cheers from the audience. Even conservative Meghan McCain couldn’t (initially) dampen everyone’s spirits, noting the “you get a car, you get a car” reaction. “Take this moment! Take this moment, I give it to you,” she said to Behar, laughing.

Co-host Sunny Hostin went on to explain just how important this twist is. “The thing is this is so significant, you’re talking about someone’s national security advisor, someone with a military background who plead guilty to the FBI, to the federal government, and now he’s going to testify that not as president, as a candidate, Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians,” she said. “I mean, does everyone understand how significant that is?

The women then debated on what happens from here, with McCain worried that a Trump impeachment could further fracture our already heavily divided country — while Behar seems convinced that the president will resign. Time will tell but things are likely to only going to get crazier.

(Via ABC)