This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/QwterpqQbH
— /pol/ News Network (@polNewsNetwork1) March 1, 2017
The life cycle of a meme is a fickle thing. Some are a slow burn (who knew that ’90s icon Arthur would become a fire meme one day?), while others are hatched, grown, and buried in the span of an afternoon. Blink and you’ll miss it, but they’re certainly fun while they last.The latest meme to set fire to Twitter was an accidental one, born out of some alt-right Twitter account’s misguided attempt at a burn. In the above tweet, two people are seen minding their own business on a subway, which is apparently an offense.
The first wave of reactions pointed out that people simply existing isn’t a crime, and that perhaps the far right is even more sensitive than the liberal snowflakes that they were trying to lampoon.
However, who comes to Twitter for reasonable conversations? GIVE US MEMES. Of course, Twitter obliged. With the simple phrase “this is the future that liberals want,” a new contender for “Biggest Meme of 2017” was born. Hold onto your hats, ladies and gentlemen. You’re about to see some debauchery.
Man, way to overhype the rest of the “article”, in which a couple tweets are double posted and some are relatively funny.
Tomorrow there should be another meme that shows similar people on the NYC trains but the pics are from the 70s to show that things have always been that way. Oh wait that would require not only doing research but also being unable to cherry pick your argument.
That dude is pretty cute, tbh.
“…perhaps the far right is even more sensitive than the liberal snowflakes that they were trying to lampoon.”
They sure are.
Why do people think orthodox muslims are some lovey dovey bunch? The dude making the woman wear the burqua would throw the guy on the right off a roof
Mansplaining is bad; making a woman had no identity is good