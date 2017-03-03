This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/QwterpqQbH — /pol/ News Network (@polNewsNetwork1) March 1, 2017

The life cycle of a meme is a fickle thing. Some are a slow burn (who knew that ’90s icon Arthur would become a fire meme one day?), while others are hatched, grown, and buried in the span of an afternoon. Blink and you’ll miss it, but they’re certainly fun while they last.The latest meme to set fire to Twitter was an accidental one, born out of some alt-right Twitter account’s misguided attempt at a burn. In the above tweet, two people are seen minding their own business on a subway, which is apparently an offense.

The first wave of reactions pointed out that people simply existing isn’t a crime, and that perhaps the far right is even more sensitive than the liberal snowflakes that they were trying to lampoon.

Imagine getting your panties in a bunch over people literally just sitting there existing https://t.co/rNI4QVDfoy — Tess (@that1mum) March 2, 2017

OH MY GOD! 2 PEOPLE MINDING THEIR BUSINESS ON THE BUS! CALL THE POLICE! https://t.co/gtEgUo4o0L — Luke James (@lukejamesbgn) March 2, 2017

religious freedom, kicky daytime drag looks, and a robust public transit program? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP. https://t.co/6p24MIW9ZF — MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) March 1, 2017

I don't want to say "literally, yeah" but also…literally, yeah. https://t.co/JGMhLbHWMq — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 1, 2017

One where people mind their damn business & don't harm others for being different? Affirmative. This is the present that I want. https://t.co/uP92YpGwHk — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) March 1, 2017

However, who comes to Twitter for reasonable conversations? GIVE US MEMES. Of course, Twitter obliged. With the simple phrase “this is the future that liberals want,” a new contender for “Biggest Meme of 2017” was born. Hold onto your hats, ladies and gentlemen. You’re about to see some debauchery.

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/6671NeUw3y — Amanda M-W (@Manda_like_wine) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/s6tcHNbGBr — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 2, 2017

This is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/bpHAOAtL8H — Kelsey (@dswingsbothways) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/BXgkx6eWk1 — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/h2giHK7pMR — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/hIT6cvUiHw — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) March 2, 2017