WARNING: Spoilers for the season 2 premiere of This Is Us below.

This Is Us returned for its second season on Tuesday night and while fans thought they were prepared for the emotions they’d be feeling throughout, they were not ready for the way the show twisted their hearts in the ending. Creator Dan Fogelman shared some words for fans after the premiere, hinting that this was only the beginning of the revelations for the season and that there will be more details to come:

Hang in there gang. This will be a heavy and ultimately life affirming season. Love ya. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) September 27, 2017

But as many of the reactions online hinted at, the premiere was manageable up until the end when the cause of Jack’s death was apparently revealed alongside the extent of his alcoholism. If you haven’t watched the episode, turn back now.