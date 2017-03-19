Is Trump Trying To Dismantle The Government?

Tim Allen Compares Being Conservative In Hollywood To Living In ‘1930’s Germany’ And It Doesn’t Go Over Well

Managing Editor, Trending
03.19.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Tim Allen was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and while it seemed to be a harmless appearance when it aired, The Washington Post picked it up and pointed out that it highlights a certain experience for some in Hollywood. This quote, in particular, stood out for many and caused a stir online Saturday:

“You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

It’s not a secret that being a Conservative in Hollywood keeps you on the outside usually and Allen’s comments did garner quite the laugh at the time. The conversation started with started with Allen’s invitation to the inauguration, but soon went to the topic causing trouble. Most folks on Twitter were quick to respond and point out his arrest for cocaine in the late ’70s and others took offense to the comedian using Nazi Germany as a comparison for the plight of the right wing celebrity.

Around The Web

TAGSconservativesdonald trumphollywoodjimmy kimmelTIM ALLEN
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP