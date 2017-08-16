Getty Image

Tim Allen hasn’t been having the greatest year. A rare, outspoken Hollywood conservative, shortly after the election the Home Improvement star caught flack for suggesting that Trump supporters are unfairly bullied, and — instead of learning from that mistake — later doubled down on those remarks by telling Jimmy Kimmel that being a Hollywood conservative is akin to “living in 1930’s Germany.”

A couple of months later, Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC, and although it seemed possible that CMT might pick up the family sitcom, the cable network made like Lucy with the football when it became apparent that it was too expensive to continue producing.

That’s a rough shake for anybody to go through within the span of just six months or so, and as of Wednesday, Allen’s name was trending again and not for a flattering reason. Late Tuesday night, the Tool Man gifted the world with this deep thought on evolution.

It was his real Kirk Cameron banana moment, you could say.