Tim Allen Has Found Himself The Subject Of Ridicule Over His Hot Take On Evolution

#Internet Reactions #Twitter
Web Culture Editor
08.16.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Tim Allen hasn’t been having the greatest year. A rare, outspoken Hollywood conservative, shortly after the election the Home Improvement star caught flack for suggesting that Trump supporters are unfairly bullied, and — instead of learning from that mistake — later doubled down on those remarks by telling Jimmy Kimmel that being a Hollywood conservative is akin to “living in 1930’s Germany.

A couple of months later, Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC, and although it seemed possible that CMT might pick up the family sitcom, the cable network made like Lucy with the football when it became apparent that it was too expensive to continue producing.

That’s a rough shake for anybody to go through within the span of just six months or so, and as of Wednesday, Allen’s name was trending again and not for a flattering reason. Late Tuesday night, the Tool Man gifted the world with this deep thought on evolution.

It was his real Kirk Cameron banana moment, you could say.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter
TAGSevolutioninternet reactionsTIM ALLENTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 7 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP