Tom Cruise Officially Addresses The ‘Valkyrie’ ‘Stunt Butt’ Theory That’s Taken The Internet By Storm

#Tom Cruise
09.27.17 33 mins ago

With a single tweet, the entire reality of Tom Cruise’s buttocks came into question. A freeze frame from Cruise’s 2008 historical drama Valkyrie, based around an attempt on the life of Hitler by Nazi officers, may only be remembered for an extraordinarily ample shot of Cruise’s ass. So ample, in fact, that most people believe it’s fake. A prosthetic. It’s become known as the “stunt butt theory,” and now Cruise is dealing with this strange entry into the cultural zeitgeist as he does press for his thrilling drug running film American Made.

Thankfully, ScreenRant got the quote from Cruise that cleared the air and made them heroes for at least a day:

“I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

Here’s the scene, which you can watch over and over again if you wish to formulate your own opinion outside of a still-frame.

