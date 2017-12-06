The Blaze

Never one to let the snow flake on her easily-triggered parade, Tomi Lahren bashed Beyoncé for presenting Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday. The Lemonade singer praised the former-49ers quarterback for embodying “the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership, and philanthropy, and [using] sports as a platform for changing the world.” Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem before games to protest racial injustice. “Thank you, Colin Kaepernick,” Beyoncé said. “Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your sacrifice.”

Lahren had a slightly different, much hotter take.

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

“Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a ‘legacy’ award,” she tweeted. “This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow.” This isn’t the first time Lahren has come after Bey. She previously mocked her for believing climate change is, y’know, a thing (“How did they get to the event last night?” she mocked Hurricane Harvey benefit attendees. “Did they walk? Did they take public transit? Did they even fly commercial?”). The Fox News contributor also had Final Thoughts on the Formation World Tour. She hasn’t been much kinder to Kaepernick, asking him a question that’s been answered multiple times.

But when you come at the Queen (or the Kaep), you best not miss.

You're on the wrong side of history, Tomi. I just hope one day you're brave enough to look at these real, and disconcerting issues surrounding racial/justice inequality from a holistic point of view instead of an egocentric one. PS- It was an Army vet vet told CK to take a knee pic.twitter.com/qEZCgRNrlc — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) December 6, 2017

That is the problem that some of you dont get. Even when ppl of color do everything the right way and be innocent, the cops still become aggressive. Yall see it but still make excuses for them and blame the victim. — Boss_Dogg69 (@Boss_Dogg69) December 6, 2017

The Beyoncé jealousy is real. 😂 Perhaps because she is a beautiful, successful, talented woman and isn't on her parent's insurance? — Marcella (@marcellalaluna) December 6, 2017

You keep mentioning Beyoncé why? You'd think you have more important issues to worry about. She's never said a single word or thing about you lady. Lmao — IAm… (@Xander_ascends) December 6, 2017

I fixed it. Trump-loving racist Tomi Lahren tweets hate message about a queen and an iconic quarterback. This is how far she’s fallen. Wow. https://t.co/uRcZnxD6rI — Peter Kash (@PeterKash) December 6, 2017

Poor @TomiLahren , so embarrassingly obsessed with Colin! Meanwhile she encourages and spreads hate among her followers. Find something to do with your time that helps people Tomi. — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) December 6, 2017

