Trevor Noah Takes On Tomi Lahren

Clips From Tomi Lahren’s College Show Prove She Wasn’t Always Your ‘Worst Nightmare’

01.13.17
Every liberal’s “worst nightmare” Tomi Lahren has exploded in popularity, or at least exposure, since her appearance on The Daily Show. But that extra fame has resulted in people digging into her social media past. Lahren has been deleting old tweets from when she was in college — including charming classics like, “Bad news: had to get a job. Good news: it’s at my mom’s store and chill as F” and “Does anybody at this school speak English?” — after they went viral. But The Blaze personality isn’t ashamed at what she wrote or why anyone is surprised. “I don’t know why y’all are thinking this is so scandalous,” she explained, “I say this pretty much on a weekly basis.”

“Tammy” wasn’t always as, um, outspoken as she is now, though.

Syracuse University student Matt Gehring uncovered footage from 2014, when Lahren hosted and was a panelist on The Scramble, a political roundtable show on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ TV station, “before she squawked for a living,” he tweeted. “Thought you saw everything there was online about [Lahren] and her pandering to an audience? Think again…”

