Right-wing darling Tomi Lahren made some of her trademark scorching hot takes Tuesday night while discussing an MTV list of 2017 New Year’s resolutions geared to white guys. Or as she so eloquently put it introducing the segment: “Forget while privilege, to be truly advantaged and free to speak and express in this country, you don’t have to be a certain color but apparently you must be a liberal snowflake.”
The clip included suggestions such as recognizing that America has never been “great” for anyone who isn’t a white guy, a reminder that Black Lives Matter is very much a thing (while “blue lives matter” is not), to stop saying “woke” and mansplaining everything, and that yes, Beyonce cares about black issues because Beyonce is black.
Not at all surprisingly, these remarks did not sit well with Lahren, who essentially says that you can take saying “woke” out of her cold dead hands. She also took umbrage with the part about her old friend Beyonce, of whom she says, “Wouldn’t it be nice if she cared as much about violence in black communities as much as she cares about shaking her butt at the Super Bowl?” Yeah, she is still super not letting that one go.
Incredibly, near the end Lahren does manage to get in a valid dig at MTV by saying, “I don’t think many Americans will be taking New Year’s resolutions from the network that also gives us Teen Mom.” In a nutshell, Lahren’s latest rant can be summarized as: “Insanity, rage, frothing insanity … more insanity … pretty good Teen Mom burn.”
She mad.
She’s always mad. She smiles less than Kristen Stewart.
“Snowflake” is absolutely my favorite insult these tools use. No one has thinner skin than a Trump supporter who is called on something stupid or presented with facts. Without fail, their response is a meme or some probably BS “fact” about Killary or Obama. Then the next response is something like “suck it up, we did while Obama ruined the nation” or “I don’t know why you’re getting all worked up, snowflake.” It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
Irony, like so many other things are completely lost on them. They’re the same ones who get outraged over the “special snowflake” outrage, that they have to scour the most liberal of liberal sites to find, and then paint anyone who isn’t on the right as a whiny lib. But even better was, after all the things said and done during the election, and how everyone is too pc and words are just words, you call them deplorable and it’s like “oh my God how dare you, that’s so rude blah blah blah”. The fact that people really don’t think there are race issues for basically anyone not white is fucking stupid, there are people alive right now, that helped enact segregation and protested at its removal, people that at the time still viewed black people as nothing more than property, and you expect me to believe that sentiment just evaporated? Fuck outta here with that Tomi, I mean for fucks sake what would some pretty little white girl from South Dakota know about race anyways? She’s the fuckin Stephen A Smith/Skip Bayless of the political world, probably doesn’t even believe half the shit she says, just knows her shock value/looks keep her on the air.
I’d much rather be the snowflake who wanted to improve the world, instead of supporting the monster who wanted to turn “Reality” TV into a Presidency. And he succeeded, so all of you who use the word “liberal” as a pejorative term; enjoy the chaos you have wrought.
The real irony is that “snowflake” was once a derogatory term for a white person, but she had to go direct it back outwardly. If she were truly white, she would have co-opted it the same way that “woke” has been. Snowflake could have been our “n*gga”. So many missed opportunities…
Love the prostitute choker she’s wearing.
Eliot Spitzer was on set?
There’s no better use of your time than to dispense socio-political commentary at an aged music channel. Kudos on taking the fight to the streets, Tomi. The liberals will truly be up in arms. Largely from shrugging.
On a side note, what kind of name is Tomi? Sounds like a post-op tranny from south Boston.
Stop writing about her.
She’s so hot, only thing hotter are her takes. I think people should listen to them all.
These comments.
She seems like she would be fun to hang out…