It’s a never-ending cycle. Donald Trump says something offensive, and those on the left express shock and outrage while the right scrambles to defend his latest gaffe. Even after Trump’s “sh*thole” remarks made during a bipartisan immigration meeting on Thursday, which many are calling a new low for the president, Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters didn’t seem to see what the big deal was. Likewise, Toyota Lasagna — err, Tomi Lahren managed to find something to say in support of the President of the United States calling other countries “sh*tholes,” in one very bad tweet.
“If they aren’t sh*thole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is,” Lahren tweeted early Friday morning — proving that her Twitter feed is still where decency and common sense goes to die.
A conservative fighting for the rights of unborn children and then turning their back on entire classes of society? What? This is new. I haven’t been hearing about this every day for the last few decades, you know.
I’m gonna half side with her on this one. There ARE some shithole countries out there, and pretending there aren’t any just so we can insult those we disagree with is not healthy discourse. But that’s why they want to come here, and for Trump be upset that people from those countries want to lead better lives is insane. I’d love to see him try explain how what he said isn’t racist.
Exactly. No one is arguing that there aren’t countries that are not ideal places. However, arguing against accepting people from those countries is baffling to me. The conservative ideal is picking yourself up by your bootstraps and controlling your life/destiny. That is precisely the type of person that leaves those places and comes to the U.S. and should be championed by the right?
Holy shit. Two awesome and introspective and informative on-fucking-point comments. Y’all won the Internet today.
I’m serious. 👍🏻
“she has clearly has not learned her lesson.”
What lesson? Not to give her opinion? She’s entitled to give her idiotic opinion, and everyone else is entitled to respond/ignore/write articles about it.
I’m willing to help out and teach her a thing or two about shitholes.