Tomi Lahren Is Getting Slammed Over A Tweet Asking Why Citizens Of ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Don’t Stay There

#Internet Reactions #Donald Trump #Twitter
01.12.18 3 hours ago 6 Comments

Fox News

It’s a never-ending cycle. Donald Trump says something offensive, and those on the left express shock and outrage while the right scrambles to defend his latest gaffe. Even after Trump’s “sh*thole” remarks made during a bipartisan immigration meeting on Thursday, which many are calling a new low for the president, Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters didn’t seem to see what the big deal was. Likewise, Toyota Lasagna — err, Tomi Lahren managed to find something to say in support of the President of the United States calling other countries “sh*tholes,” in one very bad tweet.

“If they aren’t sh*thole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is,” Lahren tweeted early Friday morning — proving that her Twitter feed is still where decency and common sense goes to die.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSDACAdonald trumpinternet reactionsTomi LahrenTwitter

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP