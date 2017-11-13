Tomi Lahren is a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit youth organization that boasts a presence on over 1,000 college campuses and high schools across the country. The former TheBlaze personality also known as Toyota Lasagna will appear to speak at the organization’s 2017 Student Action Summit in December, and perhaps as a promotion for her appearance she agreed to the above piece of marketing collateral, which Turning Point USA’s Twitter account blasted out on Monday.

The collateral features an oddly constipated looking Lahren addressing “dear liberal snowflakes” — the catchphrase she’s worked so tirelessly to popularize — along with her usual battle cries of “nothing is free,” “crying doesn’t solve problems,” “screaming doesn’t make you right,” “not everyone is a winner,” and there are no ‘safe spaces.'” You know, more of the same which can ironically be said about her own kind.

To that point, given the fact that a bunch of people on the right just went apeshit on their own coffeemakers to protest Keurig pulling their ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News program due to him defending Roy Moore’s alleged sexual contact with a minor, many were quick to point out the blatant hypocrisies in the statements. And given the highly Photoshoppable nature of the image, many shot back with a “here, fixed it for you” update.