Tomi Lahren is a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit youth organization that boasts a presence on over 1,000 college campuses and high schools across the country. The former TheBlaze personality also known as Toyota Lasagna will appear to speak at the organization’s 2017 Student Action Summit in December, and perhaps as a promotion for her appearance she agreed to the above piece of marketing collateral, which Turning Point USA’s Twitter account blasted out on Monday.
The collateral features an oddly constipated looking Lahren addressing “dear liberal snowflakes” — the catchphrase she’s worked so tirelessly to popularize — along with her usual battle cries of “nothing is free,” “crying doesn’t solve problems,” “screaming doesn’t make you right,” “not everyone is a winner,” and there are no ‘safe spaces.'” You know, more of the same which can ironically be said about her own kind.
To that point, given the fact that a bunch of people on the right just went apeshit on their own coffeemakers to protest Keurig pulling their ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News program due to him defending Roy Moore’s alleged sexual contact with a minor, many were quick to point out the blatant hypocrisies in the statements. And given the highly Photoshoppable nature of the image, many shot back with a “here, fixed it for you” update.
It baffles me how conservatives don’t understand the incredible irony in calling people “sensitive snowflakes”. Black, LGBTQ, and other marginalized groups complain about actual REAL problems, like racism, sexism, homo/transphobia, etc but we’re painted as complaining about non-issues and being outraged about nothing. White conservatives rage about Starbucks cups being red, destroy coffee makers in a fit of rage, rage about a Black man not standing for an anthem he doesn’t have stand for, whine reverse-racism when we say Black Girls Rock (because “what about white women!”), whine when told you have to treat people who don’t look like you with respect, whine about how you hate it when SJWs whine, whine about free speech but only defend its practice when a white person says/does something racist yet completely ignores it when say—a Black quarterback exercises his, and the extensive, snowflakey list continues.
Like at this point I’m pretty certain the right is actively ignoring their own hypocrisies. I’m refusing to believe human beings THIS obtuse are living amongst and even worst, making our laws.
you’d be outraged too if people said “Happy Holidays!” to you but you celebrate Christmas. Think before you rush to judgement.
Six hours?
So how are we to know that you are not a Jewish, Jahova Witness, Muslim, Buddhist, or whatever? So it is OK to trouble others as long as you are satisfied.