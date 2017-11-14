Everyone’s favorite snowflake-melting fire emoji is back.

Over the weekend, the New York Times asked, “Can My Children Be Friends With White People?” It’s an intentionally provocative article examining how, in the words of writer Ekow N. Yankah, “history has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way, and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities.” But according to Tomi Lahren, it’s “race bait.”

The avatar of the Fox News empire, who recently challenged NFL protestors to answer a redundant question and wore either the year’s best or the decade’s worst Halloween costume, had some opinions about the Times article in her “Final Thoughts” segment. “Apparently, this writer and the New York Times editorial board don’t understand how racism works. Or maybe they just don’t care,” Lahren said. “Racism goes both ways.” Tell me more.