Everyone’s favorite snowflake-melting fire emoji is back.
Over the weekend, the New York Times asked, “Can My Children Be Friends With White People?” It’s an intentionally provocative article examining how, in the words of writer Ekow N. Yankah, “history has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way, and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities.” But according to Tomi Lahren, it’s “race bait.”
The avatar of the Fox News empire, who recently challenged NFL protestors to answer a redundant question and wore either the year’s best or the decade’s worst Halloween costume, had some opinions about the Times article in her “Final Thoughts” segment. “Apparently, this writer and the New York Times editorial board don’t understand how racism works. Or maybe they just don’t care,” Lahren said. “Racism goes both ways.” Tell me more.
If the title of the article were, “Can My Children Be Friends With Black People?” the leftists would lose their minds and rightfully so. It’s a disgusting question and a disgusting piece of editorial garbage.
The Left lives in an obscure world where Colin Kaepernick is citizen of the year and it’s acceptable to ask if your kids can have white friends. Wow. Not only does the writer call Donald Trump a bigot… he talks about him in the same breath as white supremacists and directly accuses all Trump supporters and white people of being inherently racist. That’s not an opinion. That’s race bait. (Via)
When I read that article I immediately thought about all the knee-jerk Fox News opinion pieces it would probably provoke and how most likely none of those people upset will bother reading past the title.
Nobody reads past headlines anymore, not even Tami.