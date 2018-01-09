Former Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding is making the rounds helping to promote the biopic about her life, I, Tonya — even appearing at Sunday night’s Golden Globes alongside the cast of the film, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy. (Margot Robbie and Allison Janney were also nominated, Janney taking home the award for best female supporting role.)

On Tuesday morning Harding participated in a satellite interview with Good Morning Britain from her home in Portland, Oregon, and let’s just say that it did not go so great. The film largely portrays Harding as a sympathetic figure who was forced into figure skating by her cruel mother and later abused by her husband, Jeff Gillooly, who helped mastermind the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding said that she hoped her movie would help others, however GMB host and noted troll Piers Morgan was not about to let Harding off so easy, accusing her of playing the victim card.

“Maybe it suits you to play the victim, but the victim in all this wasn’t you, it was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered,” Morgan interjected. After he refused to drop the line of questioning, Harding attempted to end the interview. “Thank you so much I appreciate being on your show, but I think I’m going to have to say have a good night,” she told him.

After being persuaded to stay, Harding continued. “People don’t seem to understand there was a lot I was going through. That was why I chose to do this movie.” When asked by Morgan whether or not she knew an attack was being planned, Harding claimed to not have known anything prior, and Morgan said only, “OK, we’ll leave it there” before shutting down the interview.

(Via The Sun)