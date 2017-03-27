A former America’s Next Top Model was one of six found shot in a Houston apartment complex Sunday night. Brandy Rusher, who is 34 and the third contestant to be cut off the reality show’s season four, is in critical condition after an argument at the Haverstock Hill apartment complex led to a shooting that left two men dead.

According to the Daily Mail, officials say the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with one of the residents. During the argument, one of the three suspects pulled a semi-automatic rifle from the trunk of the car and started firing more than a dozen shots at the victims.

Another four victims who were injured are also in critical but stable condition, and cops are still looking for the suspects who fled the scene.

Rusher is currently working as a hairstylist, and her Instagram page shows that she loves into designing clothes. She has mostly stayed out of trouble since the show but had a run in with police in 2010. It was reported by ABC Houston that the model landed in jail for a night for resisting arrest after police were summoned to her home for loud music. Officials said Rusher pushed and shoved a police officer before trying to run away.

