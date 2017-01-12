Getty Image

Hindsight is 20/20, and looking into the rear-view mirror, we probably should have known Donald Trump would be elected president — and not just because Michael Moore said so. For one thing, The Simpsons predicted it, and we know how often the long-running animated series is right on the nose with its predictions. Not to mention that Trump was the inspiration for Biff Tannen in Back to the Future Part II, and while he may not technically be president in the film he is an ominous, looming presence in a dystopian society.

But apparently, Trump predictions go back even further than that! Way further. An episode of an old western television series called Trackdown that aired on CBS in 1958 has surfaced in a recently updated Snopes article, which featured a “snake oil salesman” character named Trump — Walter Trump, not Donald — who wanted to build a wall around the town to save it from the end of the world.

Presented without commentary, here is the episode description via Classic TV Archive: