Trump Interrupted ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ With Last Night’s Address, And Fans Did Not Take It Well

#Internet Reactions #Donald Trump #Twitter
Web Culture Editor
08.22.17

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise finally returned last week after sexual misconduct accusations nearly shuttered the popular dating reality show for not just the season, but possibly for good. The first week dealt with the series of events that led producers to make the decision to suspend filming, as well as the aftermath of production being shut down, while Monday night’s episode focused on the cast readjusting to their return to the beach after two weeks of downtime that had a serious effect on the relationships that had initially begun forming before the break.

So with all of that to unpack, a rose ceremony had not even taken place yet before last night, and even as it seemed like strong storms and a tsunami warning might once again force a delay — going into the commercial break before the show’s second hour it seemed as if it were finally happening. But then a different kind of tsunami rolled in to prevent the rose ceremony — a special news report from President Trump, addressing the nation about his plans for expanding the war in Afghanistan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSbachelor in paradisedonald trumpinternet reactionsTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP