Donald Trump may be getting sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today, but that doesn’t mean people are happy about it. The hordes of minions who flocked to his campaign rallies were nowhere to be found at his inauguration concert, which was said to be attended by 10,000 people as opposed to the 400,000 who showed up for Obama’s We Are One concert in 2009, and Washington D.C. is expecting five times as many buses for the Women’s March on Saturday than the inauguration itself.
Likewise, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, there was plenty of protesting to be had in the nation’s capital. Fox News’ Griff Jenkins ventured out into the crowd to speak with anti-Trump protesters, where he happened on the young boy in the above video, right in the vicinity of where a fire had just been put out. When Jenkins goes to speak with the boy, he proudly tells him, “My name is Connor and I actually kind of started this fire.”
Jenkins follows up, asking “Carter” why he started the fire, who was happy to oblige. “Uh, it’s Connor,” the boy corrects him. “Because I felt like it, and because I’m just, uh, saying, screw our president!”
Look at that kid’s face. Look at his face. The way he looks defiantly into the camera before delivering his mic drop and turning to walk away? Connor is the real American hero we all need to get through this day.
another fuck nut kid. Let’s praise kids for being complete assholes, that’s the real downfall of america
You used to tie an onion on your belt, right?
That was the style at the time
and nickles had pictures of bumble bees on them
we’d say give me five bees for a quarter.
Well he’s bashing our current president I guess that means he’s qualified to be president next right? Seems to be the way it works.
They probably have the same reading level too. Although I hear Connor is better at algebra.
I’ll insert the obvious question into the scenario: What if there were protests against President-elect Hilary Clinton on Inauguration Eve and that kid showed up on the news and said “I’m just, uh, saying, screw our president!”, the media would be calling for this kids parents to be tried for treason and taken away from him. They would be calling this kid an ignorant, uneducated American. And he is, and of course the hateful, uneducated, fearful crap that comes out of his parents mouths are to blame. I didn’t vote for Trump, but this shit is outta hand. When everyone looks up into the sky in a year or 2 and see’s the sky isn’t falling, everyone is gonna feel really stupid.
We probably won’t even see the sky fall, as we’ll be paying attention to the ground crumbling beneath our feet.
There’s only 1, rational guarantee: Literally nothing will happen and we’ll continue to live our lives. And who knows, maybe he’ll do some good.