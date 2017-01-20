Donald Trump may be getting sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today, but that doesn’t mean people are happy about it. The hordes of minions who flocked to his campaign rallies were nowhere to be found at his inauguration concert, which was said to be attended by 10,000 people as opposed to the 400,000 who showed up for Obama’s We Are One concert in 2009, and Washington D.C. is expecting five times as many buses for the Women’s March on Saturday than the inauguration itself.

Likewise, on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, there was plenty of protesting to be had in the nation’s capital. Fox News’ Griff Jenkins ventured out into the crowd to speak with anti-Trump protesters, where he happened on the young boy in the above video, right in the vicinity of where a fire had just been put out. When Jenkins goes to speak with the boy, he proudly tells him, “My name is Connor and I actually kind of started this fire.”

Jenkins follows up, asking “Carter” why he started the fire, who was happy to oblige. “Uh, it’s Connor,” the boy corrects him. “Because I felt like it, and because I’m just, uh, saying, screw our president!”

Look at that kid’s face. Look at his face. The way he looks defiantly into the camera before delivering his mic drop and turning to walk away? Connor is the real American hero we all need to get through this day.