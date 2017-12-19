Disney World’s Animatronic Donald Trump ‘Hall Of Presidents’ Figure Is Terrifying The Internet

#Donald Trump
12.19.17

Walt Disney World has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated “Donald Trump” animatronic figure for the Magic Kingdom’s famous Hall of Presidents attraction. The display officially reopened to the public today following being closed for a year-long renovation in which the former Celebrity Apprentice star was added along with the likes of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. What a world.

The Hall of Presidents dates back all the way to Walt Disney himself, who envisioned the theatrical production to “honor the country by honoring the presidents of the United States.”

According to a Disney Parks release:

As has been the tradition with every new president since the attraction debuted, an Audio-Animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show and features the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements. President Trump personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s.

Despite is using his actual words, animatronic Donald Trump incredibly manages to stay focused and on-message, and doesn’t even do that annoying circle thing with his fingers — if for no other reason than maybe Disney hasn’t advanced the technology of robotics that far yet.

