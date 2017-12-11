Donald Trump Got Caught In A Fib About CNN’s Don Lemon Because There’s A Trump Tweet For Everything

12.11.17 22 mins ago

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a report about the ongoing turmoil inside the White House that also gave some insight into Donald Trump’s daily routine — which not shockingly involves a decent amount of cable news and social media, as well as a disturbing number of Diet Cokes. What was somewhat surprising was just how much television the president is allegedly watching — as much as four to eight hours per day — and that he will occasionally “hate-watch” CNN and Don Lemon to get himself all worked up.

As he is wont to do, Trump started off his Monday morning by rage tweeting, taking aim at the Times over the report. “Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong!” he tweeted, taking particular umbrage over the part about Lemon. “Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting,” he continued.

But as we’ve learned over and over and over again, there’s a tweet for everything, so of course Trump tweeted praise of Lemon just two years ago, following the above interview about six months into his presidential campaign.

Such quaint times we were living in, and we didn’t even know it.

