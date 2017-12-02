Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania – departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! https://t.co/jQTQYBFpdb—

Donald Trump’s former (and fired) campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and another top aide, David Bossie, have written a tell-all book titled Let Trump Be Trump, chronicling the then-candidate’s meteoric rise to the presidency. Among the revelations included are some details about Trump’s not so secret affinity for fast food. One passage reportedly reveals that a typical dinner for the candidate would consist of two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malt — which amounts to roughly 2,600 calories, more than most adults should consume in one day, according to most nutritional guidelines.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Another passage reveals a striking detail about Trump’s germaphobe inclination.

Trump’s fast-food diet is a theme. “On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” the authors write. The plane’s cupboards were stacked with Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels and many packages of Oreos because Trump, a renowned germaphobe, would not eat from a previously opened package.

The co-authors reveal how Lewandowski and other top aides had to carefully time the delivery of hot fast food to Trump’s plane as he was departing his rallies.