Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania – departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! https://t.co/jQTQYBFpdb—

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 02, 2016

Donald Trump’s former (and fired) campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and another top aide, David Bossie, have written a tell-all book titled Let Trump Be Trump, chronicling the then-candidate’s meteoric rise to the presidency. Among the revelations included are some details about Trump’s not so secret affinity for fast food. One passage reportedly reveals that a typical dinner for the candidate would consist of two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted — which amounts to roughly 2,600 calories, more than most adults should even consume on one day.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Another passage reveals a striking detail about Trump’s germaphobe inclination.

Trump’s fast-food diet is a theme. “On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” the authors write. The plane’s cupboards were stacked with Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels and many packages of Oreos because Trump, a renowned germaphobe, would not eat from a previously opened package.

The co-authors reveal how Lewandowski and other top aides had to carefully time the delivery of hot fast food to Trump’s plane as he was departing his rallies.