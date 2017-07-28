Donald Trump’s Surprise Announcement Of Reince Priebus’ Replacement Prompted So Many Jokes

#Donald Trump
News Editor
07.28.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

This week’s Friday afternoon news dump was more extraordinary than some. President Trump tweeted an announcement that General John Kelly was taking over as White House chief of staff, which came as a surprise to almost everyone because — as far as everyone knew — Reince Priebus still occupied the position. This, apparently, was not the case according to a Priebus source who told CNN that he resigned yesterday. Yet that timeline might not be accurate since Preibus was on Air Force One today, and Axios says he and Steve Bannon were “scheming until the last moment.”

Still, let’s get real — entering Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci plastered the “leaker” label onto Priebus less than a week ago, and he was as good as gone. In fact, CNN reports that Priebus was forced to leave in an Uber today without going back to his office because of fears that he’d leak (when, in fact, the financial disclosure form that Scaramucci was so upset about was a matter of public record) whatever he had on file.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpJohn Kellyreince priebus

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 4 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 5 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP