President Trump’s 2005 hot-mic Access Hollywood remarks (especially “grab them by the pu**y”) were something he waved away as “locker room talk” but sort-of apologized for, yet he’s recently tried to dismiss them as “not authentic.” So, the time seems to be right for another old Trump comment to surface and help reinforce that those lewd remarks weren’t out of character. And the Daily Beast is here to deliver another jaw-dropping quote from the man himself.

The Beast reports that, during a 2000 profile interview with Maximum Golf magazine, Trump boasted that “there is nothing in the world like first-rate pussy” while he sized up an attractive “young socialite.” The journalist of the piece, Michael Corcoran, planned to use the statement as the kicker, but the editor-in-chief of the piece wouldn’t let the quote run as-is. He changed the word “pu**y” to “talent.” Here’s what went down:

The remark never made its way to print, as a top editor of the magazine forbade the reporter from putting it in the publication. But the former journalist who wrote the article, Michael Corcoran, and another editor, both confirmed that it was said by Trump as Corcoran followed him around at his Florida golf club for a profile. Joe Bargmann, Corcoran’s editor at Maximum Golf, confirmed Corcoran’s account. “I was asked to change the last word of the story from ‘pu**y.’ When I refused, my top editor changed the quote,” Bargmann told The Daily Beast.

A few other choice interview quotes include Trump soliciting opinions on the physical attributes of Melania (“Is that as good as it gets?”) and refusing to let a photographer approach him (“I feel fat”). He also apparently grew angry about a missed putt and tossed his club into a body of water.

In addition, the piece reveals that Trump hosted billionaire Jeffrey Epstein on his plane while speaking with Corcoran. That would be the same Epstein who is registered as a Level 3 sex offender in New York because he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from teenage girls (as young as 14). And the Beast also reminds everyone that Epstein has “since been accused by dozens of women of running what amounted to a ‘sex slave’ ring.” (We once detailed a lawsuit involving both Trump and Epstein, and it’s not for the faint of heart.)

Back to the weird edit job by Maximum Golf. Swapping out “pu**y” for “talent” in that quote makes quite a difference, right?

