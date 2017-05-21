Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

President Trump Clutched A Glowing Orb In Saudi Arabia, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

News Editor
05.21.17

The Saudi Embassy in Washington D.C. received quite a reaction after posting this screencap of President Trump clutching a glowing orb. Many people wondered what the hell was going on, so let’s get right to it. After Trump called upon Muslim leaders to “drive out” terrorists in their countries, he trotted over to help launch the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The Washington Post posted video of the ceremony, in which Trump stands with Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi.

All three men placed their hands on the globe, which easily stands as the most bizarre moment of Trump’s first foreign trip yet. Granted, he’d already caused former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone to “want to puke” by accepting the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal (the country’s highest civilian honor). And both Ivanka and Melania chose to go without headscarves despite Trump slamming Michelle Obama for the same omission.

But this orb? It was amazing and prompted many jokes, both of the cinematic and Illuminati variety. Even the account claiming to be the “official news feed of Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea” had something to add.

