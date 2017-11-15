Trump Channels Marco Rubio To Interrupt His Speech For A Drink Of Water, And Everyone Loses Their Minds

#Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump
11.15.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

During a campaign stop in late February 2016, then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump took a swipe at Sen. Marco Rubio, one of his many competitors during the Republican primaries. “When they put Marco on to refute President Obama’s speech, do you remember that catastrophe?” he asked the crowd. “‘I need water, help me I need water. Help!’ This is on live television. This total choke artist.” Trump, of course, was referring to Rubio’s infamous water break during his televised response to President Obama’s 2013 State of the Union Address. On Wednesday, karma clogged Trump’s evidently dried-out windpipe.

“Thank you,” he said before bending over to see if there was any water for him underneath the podium. When he came up empty-handed, Trump quipped, “They don’t have water. That’s okay.” Just before the president plowed into the remainder of his prepared remarks, however, someone off-camera indicated that a bottle of water was located near him — prompting Trump to again leave the cameras’ vantage point and return with an unused bottle. After opening it with some apparent difficulty, he took a quick, awkward drink and continue on with his speech.

Before the bottle left the president’s hands, however, journalists, politicos, and Twitter trolls were quick to notice the scene’s eerie similarity to Rubio’s previous farce.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsMARCO RUBIOPoliticstwitter reactions

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP