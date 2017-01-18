Trump Turns Against Fake News Despite His Use Of It

Donald Trump, Who Has Tweeted 34,300 Times, Now Claims He Doesn’t Like Tweeting

#Social Media #Twitter
01.18.17 53 mins ago 4 Comments

Donald Trump, a man who has tweeted more than 34,000 times (according to his Twitter profile), now claims that he doesn’t enjoy tweeting. In an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, the president-elect said he would rather be doing other things than voicing his opinions on the social media platform, but he blamed the “dishonest” press for the incessant tweeting.

The president-elect has been known to be inconsistent with some of this viewpoints and preferences, but if there is one thing he never wavers from, it’s his trusty Twitter account. Whenever there is a major happening in the world, we can count on The Donald to give his two cents. So, he’s not sounding too believable while dissing Twitter. He told Earhardt that he only tweets to highlight how unfair the media is to him:

“I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press, and it’s my only way that I can counteract … If the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn’t have to.”

It’s a revelation that may shock the masses, for his Twitter account has provided enough news fodder to keep the 24-hour news cycle well fed. And the media has been one of Trump’s favorite topics to discuss, as he is quick to condemn sites (such as CNN) who earn his ire. While he keeps his gripes relegated mostly to political topics these days, let’s not forget the man who has tweeted more than 34,000 times has discussed topics outside the political realm:

TOPICS#Social Media#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpFOX NEWSSocial Mediatom fordTwitter

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP