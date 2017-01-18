Donald Trump, a man who has tweeted more than 34,000 times (according to his Twitter profile), now claims that he doesn’t enjoy tweeting. In an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, the president-elect said he would rather be doing other things than voicing his opinions on the social media platform, but he blamed the “dishonest” press for the incessant tweeting.

The president-elect has been known to be inconsistent with some of this viewpoints and preferences, but if there is one thing he never wavers from, it’s his trusty Twitter account. Whenever there is a major happening in the world, we can count on The Donald to give his two cents. So, he’s not sounding too believable while dissing Twitter. He told Earhardt that he only tweets to highlight how unfair the media is to him:

“I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press, and it’s my only way that I can counteract … If the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn’t have to.”

It’s a revelation that may shock the masses, for his Twitter account has provided enough news fodder to keep the 24-hour news cycle well fed. And the media has been one of Trump’s favorite topics to discuss, as he is quick to condemn sites (such as CNN) who earn his ire. While he keeps his gripes relegated mostly to political topics these days, let’s not forget the man who has tweeted more than 34,000 times has discussed topics outside the political realm: