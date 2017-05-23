Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s private club at Palm Beach, Florida, was nicknamed White House 2.0 due to Trump’s numerous weekend trips there at great expense to taxpayers. It was in the dining room there, within earshot of the club’s patrons, where Trump and staff held a national security meeting which leaked to the press, right around the same time they let a civilian take a photo with the nuclear football.

So that’s terrifying. And you know what else is terrifying? Sinkholes. And now a sinkhole has opened in front of Mar-A-Lago, reports CBS. Here’s a look at the 4’x4′ sinkhole in Southern Boulevard:

So it’s not exactly huge (yuge?) but the appearance of the sinkhole at this storied location has whipped Twitter up into a lather.

