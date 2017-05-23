Getty Image

Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s private club at Palm Beach, Florida, was nicknamed White House 2.0 due to Trump’s numerous weekend trips there at great expense to taxpayers. It was in the dining room there, within earshot of the club’s patrons, where Trump and staff held a national security meeting which leaked to the press, right around the same time they let a civilian take a photo with the nuclear football.

So that’s terrifying. And you know what else is terrifying? Sinkholes. And now a sinkhole has opened in front of Mar-A-Lago, reports CBS. Here’s a look at the 4’x4′ sinkhole in Southern Boulevard:

BREAKING: Sinkhole near Mar-a-Lago is causing traffic delays as crews work the scene. https://t.co/9DdtT0qver pic.twitter.com/dKnCo2Rcjk — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 22, 2017

So it’s not exactly huge (yuge?) but the appearance of the sinkhole at this storied location has whipped Twitter up into a lather.