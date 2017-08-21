President Trump Stared Directly Into The Solar Eclipse, And Nobody Can Handle It

#Solar Eclipse 2017 #Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump #Twitter
News & Entertainment Writer
08.21.17 15 Comments

Getty Image

When it comes to witnessing the natural grandeur that is a total solar eclipse, there are a number of things to keep in mind. And aside from remembering not to cauterize your smart phone camera’s sensors, one of the most important (and obvious) pleas made by experts is to not look directly into the solar eclipse with your naked, unprotected eyeballs. Doing so can cause major damage to your retinas, or worse, hence why many businesses and websites offer special eclipse glasses or directions for how to make your own viewing device. Then again, if you’re President Donald Trump, that’s probably all just a bunch of fake news, right?

During the solar eclipse’s partial observance in Washington D.C., White House staff and media gathered out on the lawn to witness the phenomena — not to mention Trump’s witnessing of it. Along with First Lady Melania Trump and his youngest son Barron, the president donned a pair of specially made glasses and looked up into the sky for a brief moment. An ABC News camera crew caught the brief photo op, for Trump immediately removed the glasses and gave a thumbs up to the crowd. Then he decided to throw caution to the solar winds and stare straight into it.

As Wall Street Journal reporter Ted Mann noted on Twitter, someone in the crowd shouted at him not to look. But they were likely just an aide, and Trump is the friggin’ President of the United States, so he looked anyway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Solar Eclipse 2017#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsPoliticsSolar Eclipse 2017Twittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP