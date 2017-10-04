Yet Another Of Trump’s Old Tweets Is Coming Back To Haunt Him In Wake Of Rex Tillerson’s ‘Moron’ Remark

#Donald Trump #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
10.04.17

Getty Image

On Wednesday morning, NBC News caused quite the controversy by publishing an exclusive citing three anonymous sources who claim that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a “moron” during a July 20 Pentagon meeting. The unnamed officials also say that at the time, Tillerson had to be walked down off the edge by Vice President Mike Pence as to not resign his position.

Tillerson went on to deny the claims as “petty nonsense” in an impromptu press conference, saying, “The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post.” Be that as it may, one of the reporters who broke the story, MSNBC contributor Stephanie Ruhle, later went on air to double down on her report, saying: “My source didn’t just say that he called him a moron. He said an f-ing moron.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpREX TILLERSONTwitter

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP