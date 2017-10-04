Getty Image

On Wednesday morning, NBC News caused quite the controversy by publishing an exclusive citing three anonymous sources who claim that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a “moron” during a July 20 Pentagon meeting. The unnamed officials also say that at the time, Tillerson had to be walked down off the edge by Vice President Mike Pence as to not resign his position.

Tillerson went on to deny the claims as “petty nonsense” in an impromptu press conference, saying, “The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post.” Be that as it may, one of the reporters who broke the story, MSNBC contributor Stephanie Ruhle, later went on air to double down on her report, saying: “My source didn’t just say that he called him a moron. He said an f-ing moron.”