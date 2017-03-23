Getty Image

Despite a failed meeting with the House Freedom Caucus to revive a subsequently postponed American Health Care Act vote, a planned Democratic filibuster against Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch‘s nomination, and a weird Time interview, Donald Trump’s Thursday improved drastically. Why? Because, while wearing an “I Love Trucks” button and later sitting in a big rig in front of the White House, America’s big boy got to play with some trucks. And if you couldn’t tell with the previous sentence’s tone, the Internet mocked the president mercilessly for it.

First, consider the suspect button:

Trump is currently wearing an "I ❤️ TRUCKS" button pic.twitter.com/jkor5V9UP9 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017

While meeting with officials from the trucking industry, the president donned a button (as did everyone else at the table) with “I,” “❤️” and “TRUCKS” written in all caps. Needless to say, Twitter jumped at the chance to roast Trump for it: