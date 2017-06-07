A Washington D.C. Bar Is Giving Away Free Drinks For Every Time Trump Tweets During Comey’s Testimony

If Donald Trump wanted to turn the White House into a reality TV show, he certainly has succeeded. On Thursday, millions of Americans will tune in to watch former FBI director James Comey testify before the Senate Intel Committee that the the President of the United States basically attempted to commit obstruction of justice — although not in those exact words. At the very least, it will probably be the most widely watched testimony from a former FBI director ever, and we all know how much Trump loves ratings.

Which is why, instead of taking these very, very dire allegations seriously, Trump is planning on live tweeting the damn thing. Bars across the country are opening early and offering specials so patrons can congregate to watch the testimony, but one Washington D.C. watering hole is going above and beyond for this thirstiest of Thursdays. The Union Pub on Capitol Hill is giving patrons a free round of drinks for every time the president tweets during the testimony.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the pub wrote that it is planning to open at 9:30 a.m. and will offer drinks on the house for every time Trump tweets about Comey for the duration of the testimony, or 4:00 p.m. — whichever comes first.

