It’s safe to say that even President Trump‘s allies wish that he would stop tweeting. Between taunting North Korea, raging against the NFL, and throwing the not-so-occasional temper tantrum, Trump’s Twitter feed is an endless stream of bile against his opponents, leaving many hoping that someday it will cease to be. Well, on Thursday night, for eleven glorious minutes, that wish came true.

For a brief shining moment, anyone who visited Trump’s feed was met with a “Sorry, that page does not exist!” message instead of the usual messages to the haters and losers. An official Twitter account eventually chimed in, claiming that the page was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee” and that they were further investigating the matter.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

However, Twitter users were not going to let the beautiful moment pass them by, taking their time to celebrate and create an internet folk hero in the name of “human error.”

i want to FF to the documentary about how this actually subverted WWIII https://t.co/aS1nh0b6Vl — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) November 3, 2017

You say “human error,” I say “due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017

Agree that Trump is a human error https://t.co/Y9qrHFRLPM — Brined Byrd (@BrianByrdman) November 3, 2017

Human Error is a hero. https://t.co/g8z4iuEUBN — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) November 3, 2017

::blasts Robyn's "Do It Again" for the remainder of the night:: https://t.co/zSRnDABKE4 — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) November 3, 2017

Hey there, heroic Twitter employee… pic.twitter.com/KsBhel0ho8 — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) November 3, 2017

if the president's twitter is temp suspended, does the vp's twitter become the presidential twitter under the tweetny-fifth amendment — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) November 3, 2017

Way to go, human error! https://t.co/b7i8ovzyv8 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 3, 2017

Dreams do come true! pic.twitter.com/VOu5yKTLql — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) November 2, 2017