It’s safe to say that even President Trump‘s allies wish that he would stop tweeting. Between taunting North Korea, raging against the NFL, and throwing the not-so-occasional temper tantrum, Trump’s Twitter feed is an endless stream of bile against his opponents, leaving many hoping that someday it will cease to be. Well, on Thursday night, for eleven glorious minutes, that wish came true.
For a brief shining moment, anyone who visited Trump’s feed was met with a “Sorry, that page does not exist!” message instead of the usual messages to the haters and losers. An official Twitter account eventually chimed in, claiming that the page was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee” and that they were further investigating the matter.
However, Twitter users were not going to let the beautiful moment pass them by, taking their time to celebrate and create an internet folk hero in the name of “human error.”
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus