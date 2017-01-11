Getty Image

Oh boy, now we’ve done it, he mad. Donald Trump is so mad. On top of reports yesterday that U.S. intelligence obtained evidence of compromising information linking his presidential campaign to Russia, that particularly salacious (yet still unsubstantiated claim) was revealed by Buzzfeed about Trump’s penchant for prostitutes and “golden showers” — making the president-elect a laughing stock on top of literally being accused of committing treason.

Even if the leaked information turns out to be inaccurate, the damage is already done. Twitter exploded in jokes Tuesday evening, causing Trump to lash out in an uncharacteristic ALL CAPS rant. And after having slept on it, Trump appears to still be pretty fired up about the whole thing, unleashing a brand new “stream” of tweets Wednesday morning.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017