Oh boy, now we’ve done it, he mad. Donald Trump is so mad. On top of reports yesterday that U.S. intelligence obtained evidence of compromising information linking his presidential campaign to Russia, that particularly salacious (yet still unsubstantiated claim) was revealed by Buzzfeed about Trump’s penchant for prostitutes and “golden showers” — making the president-elect a laughing stock on top of literally being accused of committing treason.
Even if the leaked information turns out to be inaccurate, the damage is already done. Twitter exploded in jokes Tuesday evening, causing Trump to lash out in an uncharacteristic ALL CAPS rant. And after having slept on it, Trump appears to still be pretty fired up about the whole thing, unleashing a brand new “stream” of tweets Wednesday morning.
I’m pretty torn on this stuff, because it’s incredibly entertaining to imagine it being true, but incredibly depressing that we are all getting worked up over something that has so many holes/concerns that Mother Jones wouldn’t even run it
Good times.
Oh also. So unfair. So sad. Not nice.