President Trump’s arguably having the worst week of his administration — although, to be fair, this has been said several times already in less than six months. Seriously though, Don Jr. has essentially provided the first public confirmation (those dang emails) of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, and the White House is now plagued with reports of total chaos. A further look at the timeline reveals that Trump probably knew all about Don Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer, despite any claims otherwise. Yet everything is fantastic at the White House, as Trump declared on Twitter.
The president tweeted about his White House that’s “functioning perfectly,” so much so that he now has “very little time for watching T.V.”
Someone’s living on Planet Denial in a big way today. Even hardcore Trump devotees know that the man loves his television, particularly cable news, and his Morning Joe obsession continues, along with his propensity for tweeting out Fox News stories and clips multiple times daily.
Naturally, this solitary tweet has spawned a load of reactions, including some amazingly sarcastic responses. Fellow Twitter junkie Chrissy Teigen immediately declared, “I HAVE VERY LITTLE TIME FOR TWITTER.”
At least he finally found some damning emails.
LMAO
The main takeaway from 2016: no one should ever send any emails ever for any reason
FINALLY!! He was just looking for the wrong server the whole time.
Are these Twitter jokez funny? Serious question. Am I completely out of touch with what’s funny?
No, your sense of humor is functioning perfectly.
No time for TV. He retweeted 9 things from Fox News in the last few days.
Functioning perfectly? More like functioning as designed.
Mark my words, when Donald Trump gets in front of reporters and hears the word “collusion” this is going to be his “fight back 10 times harder strategy” because he’s 9 years old:
“Collusion? No collusion. You want collusion? CNN and Hillary! And Oh-BAH-MAH! That’s collusion, you know, people know collusion, and people are saying to me there should be an investigation. This FBI investigation? Fake news. My investigation of CNN and Hillary collusion? That’s what I’m going to talk about from now on.”
Just wait.