Getty Image

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and if I had to guess one thing Donald Trump is thankful for this year, it’s that Twitter increased the tweet length from 140 to 280 characters. The president spent Wednesday morning making the most out of those characters, attacking LaVar Ball once again by taking credit for getting his son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, out of a Chinese prison sentence for shoplifting and calling the Big Baller entrepreneur a “poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.” “Just think,” he added.

The president then continued his tantrum by calling LaVar an “ungrateful fool” and ranting about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem for the umpteenth time. A short time later, Trump switched gears and put on his big boy pants by tweeting, “Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago). Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday – $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong.”

Of course, the “Winter White House” is still definitely not a thing, but instead a way Trump justifies using taxpayer dollars to travel to his own property in Florida. Many were quick to point this out on Twitter, along with a few other jokes and observations.