On Sunday morning, President Trump used old WWE wrestling footage of himself to “punch” CNN. That is, he tweeted an edited clip (which apparently originated on Reddit and was swiped without credit) of his WrestleMania 23 appearance, in which he pounced upon Vince McMahon and hammer-punched him. The mocked-up version, of course, showed a CNN logo on top of McMahon’s head. It was a positively Gianforte-esque move.

Since Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that Trump’s tweets are “considered official statements,” and Trump recently described his use of Twitter as “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” all of this has a dizzying effect. Not only that, but the official @POTUS account retweeted him, which means that this hot mess will forever live in the National Archives.

Trump retweeted himself from the official presidential account, thereby ensuring the National Archives will preserve that tweet for all time pic.twitter.com/RhOZKxFv0D — Matt Ford (@fordm) July 2, 2017

Naturally, Trump sparked a massive reaction, which included CNN tweeting a recent quote from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who stated that Trump has “in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”