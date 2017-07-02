People Are Trying To Wrap Their Brains Around Trump Tweeting Old WWE Footage To ‘Body Slam’ CNN

News Editor
07.02.17 3 Comments

On Sunday morning, President Trump used old WWE wrestling footage of himself to “punch” CNN. That is, he tweeted an edited clip (which apparently originated on Reddit and was swiped without credit) of his WrestleMania 23 appearance, in which he pounced upon Vince McMahon and hammer-punched him. The mocked-up version, of course, showed a CNN logo on top of McMahon’s head. It was a positively Gianforte-esque move.

Since Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that Trump’s tweets are “considered official statements,” and Trump recently described his use of Twitter as “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” all of this has a dizzying effect. Not only that, but the official @POTUS account retweeted him, which means that this hot mess will forever live in the National Archives.

Naturally, Trump sparked a massive reaction, which included CNN tweeting a recent quote from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who stated that Trump has “in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP