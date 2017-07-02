On Sunday morning, President Trump used old WWE wrestling footage of himself to “punch” CNN. That is, he tweeted an edited clip (which apparently originated on Reddit and was swiped without credit) of his WrestleMania 23 appearance, in which he pounced upon Vince McMahon and hammer-punched him. The mocked-up version, of course, showed a CNN logo on top of McMahon’s head. It was a positively Gianforte-esque move.
Since Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that Trump’s tweets are “considered official statements,” and Trump recently described his use of Twitter as “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” all of this has a dizzying effect. Not only that, but the official @POTUS account retweeted him, which means that this hot mess will forever live in the National Archives.
Naturally, Trump sparked a massive reaction, which included CNN tweeting a recent quote from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who stated that Trump has “in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”
The media can’t NOT cover the POTUS but I think they should slightly alter their coverage. I think they should refer to him as The President, never once saying the name “Trump” and not showing any imagery of him or his staff. Don’t cover his tweets and for the love of god don’t say the word tweet at all. Treat it as though you were doing business with your ex-wife and you just need to get through this without making the children sad.
I’ll agree the Tweet is stupid, but the idea that it’s Trump endorsing violence against the media just comes from journalists trying to give their “hot taek.” They have no one but themselves to blame for covering the guy’s Twitter feed at the expense of covering his actual administration.