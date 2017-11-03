Getty Image

For 11 glorious, blessed minutes on Thursday night, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated. For 11 minutes, no tweets about “Dems and crooked Hillary.” No instigating North Korea. No attacking members of his own party. It was wonderful. At first the cause was a mystery, as the Twitter Government account blamed the discrepancy on “human error,” tweeting, “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Regardless of the reason, the internet largely rejoiced this sole, bright spot of 2017. But then. Then! Just two hours later, Twitter posted an update:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

“A Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.” Why … Why would they even divulge this information? Why not just leave it up to human error and let it be done with? But now, they’ve opened up a whole other can of worms, as the internet is celebrating this folk hero, both championing them on the very platform they sabotaged and speculating as to his or her identity.