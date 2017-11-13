Getty Image

With harrowing stories coming out about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and many others, some of us may be dreading whatever fresh hell awaits us in our news feeds. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear about nice people for a change?

A mainstay of weird Twitter kicked things off by requesting “nice allegations” about celebrities:

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

People shared anecdotes about their purported experiences with entertainers who were nice. Some of the stories are downright surreal. Just try to imagine Danzig lecturing kids about healthy habits, Keanu Reeves diligently picking up litter, Johnny Cash watching the moon landing while high, and Sinbad jauntily doffing a frozen treat at EPCOT.