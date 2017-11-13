Twitter Comes Together To Make ‘Nice Allegations’ About Celebrities Who Aren’t Terrible

#Tom Hanks #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
11.13.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

With harrowing stories coming out about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and many others, some of us may be dreading whatever fresh hell awaits us in our news feeds. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear about nice people for a change?

A mainstay of weird Twitter kicked things off by requesting “nice allegations” about celebrities:

People shared anecdotes about their purported experiences with entertainers who were nice. Some of the stories are downright surreal. Just try to imagine Danzig lecturing kids about healthy habits, Keanu Reeves diligently picking up litter, Johnny Cash watching the moon landing while high, and Sinbad jauntily doffing a frozen treat at EPCOT.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks#Twitter
TAGSCelebritiesSEXUAL ASSAULTTOM HANKSTwitter

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP