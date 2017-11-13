With harrowing stories coming out about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and many others, some of us may be dreading whatever fresh hell awaits us in our news feeds. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear about nice people for a change?
A mainstay of weird Twitter kicked things off by requesting “nice allegations” about celebrities:
People shared anecdotes about their purported experiences with entertainers who were nice. Some of the stories are downright surreal. Just try to imagine Danzig lecturing kids about healthy habits, Keanu Reeves diligently picking up litter, Johnny Cash watching the moon landing while high, and Sinbad jauntily doffing a frozen treat at EPCOT.
This shits gonna backfire, watch. For every tweet, there’s gonna be somebody (10% genuine concern, 90% being a contrarian asshole) who responds to it with a negative anecdote. How Danny DeVito sneered at them, or a busy Adam Sandler politely declined taking 30 pictures and is a total dick.
