Did you spend your New Year’s holiday weekend binge watching the entire new season of Netflix’s disturbingly prescient, dystopian sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror? If so, you probably had a pretty unsettling weekend. Or you may have spent the whole first episode, “USS Callister”, wondering — like this person did — if Jesse Plemons was was Matt Damon in prosthetics. Or perhaps you might have been wondering, what are they going to do for season five? Luckily, Twitter already has some plot suggestions.

Some Twitter users pitched ideas that had sort of already been realized by Her, The Truman Show, and a ’90s Disney movie (Directed by LeVar Burton! Starring Katey Sagal!) that we need in our lives immediately:

Black mirror episode pitch #2: a man spends all day at a sad and boring office job. his only consolation is his wife who he talks to on the phone all the time but you never see her. and at the end of the episode he gets home and you realize his wife WAS THE PHONE ITSELF — caleb (@calmad9) December 7, 2017

Black Mirror episode idea: A girl finds out she is living in a simulation, but if she does anything to show she knows she will be shut down, so she has to live with the fact that all her loved ones aren't real and that her life has been meaningless. — dino kiddo (@dino_kiddo) December 31, 2017