If ‘Black Mirror’ Needs Plot Ideas For Season Five, Twitter Has Some Unsettling Pitches

#Black Mirror #Twitter Reactions #Twitter #Netflix
01.03.18 2 hours ago

Netflix

Did you spend your New Year’s holiday weekend binge watching the entire new season of Netflix’s disturbingly prescient, dystopian sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror? If so, you probably had a pretty unsettling weekend. Or you may have spent the whole first episode, “USS Callister”, wondering — like this person did — if Jesse Plemons was was Matt Damon in prosthetics. Or perhaps you might have been wondering, what are they going to do for season five? Luckily, Twitter already has some plot suggestions.

Some Twitter users pitched ideas that had sort of already been realized by Her, The Truman Show, and a ’90s Disney movie (Directed by LeVar Burton! Starring Katey Sagal!) that we need in our lives immediately:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Mirror#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Netflix
TAGSblack mirrorCHARLIE BROOKEREXISTENTIAL HELLSCAPENETFLIXTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP