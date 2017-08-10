Donald Trump recently ad-libbed (yikes!) a threat to North Korea on Twitter, and this is happening this is a sentence I just typed. In what seems to be a pattern of Trump trying to tweet us into the apocalypse, he promised “fire and fury like the world has never seen” to North Korea if they don’t step correct. Oddly, the next tweet wasn’t “WHERE ARE MY DRAGONS?”
But surely this will all end well, considering Trump’s impressive people skills and so forth, and we even have our worst people on it. So Twitter used the occasion to make jokes about our impeding destruction. At least we’ll have laughs in the Wasteland. Yay?
Some people on Twitter figured this was all just par for the course:
And others kept it in perspective:
