Twitter rolled out a new redesign today and the reactions are mixed. According to Wired, the changes are mostly cosmetic updates and offer slight tweaks. These include round avatars to “help distinguish users from tweets.” There are also real-time updates to retweet and like counters, “letting you watch tweets go viral.” And there’s a new speech bubble for the reply button, which aims to provide clarity. Still though, no edit button. These changes are meant to emphasize why people come to Twitter: to read some tweets.

However, not everyone’s psyched about the site’s facelift.

old twitter vs new twitter pic.twitter.com/Ct4JC3UM5o — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) June 15, 2017

ur new twiter avatar pic.twitter.com/s7pWsZynHx — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) June 15, 2017