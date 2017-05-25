I love the new Spider-Man trailer but what the hell is this poster? Did someone win a competition on Reddit? pic.twitter.com/Z4kLxIOKz8 — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) May 24, 2017

Yesterday we were up late awaiting the two great final trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming that dropped around 4 A.M. along with two new posters. We kindly referred to the posters as “dynamic” rather than the more candid “cluttered” or — if Twitter had its say — “riddled with clusterf*ckery.” That’s right, people on the Internet roasted something, many utilizing Photoshop. No one could have possibly foreseen this.

The mishmash of floating heads prompted plenty of complaints about the design (“Did someone win a competition on Reddit?”), the preponderance of Iron Man (“Iron Man 8 poster promises big supporting role for Spider-Man.”), and the two-time appearance of three characters (Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Iron Man/Tony Stark, and The Vulture/Adrian Toomes).

Many brought up the complaint that’s been raised before, namely that the promotional push appears to go heavy on the Iron Man:

Besides being an absolute mess, the new Spider-Man poster implies that Iron Man is the film's hero, while Spider-Man is his sidekick… pic.twitter.com/ZYLAfYSpsw — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 24, 2017

Whoa guys, I'm starting to think that Iron Man might show up in this #SpiderManHomecoming movie. pic.twitter.com/PlCTtsTn0N — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) May 24, 2017