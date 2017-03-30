TWITTER

Last week Val Kilmer made a lot of people stop and say “hmm” by expressing his admiration for his Song to Song costar Cate Blanchett on Twitter, which he started off by recalling a time that he apparently flew all the way to Australia to meet the Academy Award winning actress, but that “Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” He followed up by tweeting, “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.”

That was on Friday, and by Saturday he had full-on diarrhea of the Twitter, alternating between praising Blanchett and defending himself over praising Blanchett, in a string of now mostly-deleted tweets.

She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.

If that’s all true, then why delete? At any rate, you’d think that would have been the end of that, but Kilmer is not letting sleeping dogs lie. On Wednesday night, during an appearance at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California to introduce a screening of his one-man show, Citizen Twain, the Batman Forever star had some zingers during a Q&A when an audience member asked who his favorite costar was.